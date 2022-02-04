Council homes will not get green upgrade until technology gets cheaper

Improvements to thousands of council homes in Havering will be delayed in the hope the technology needed to do so will get less expensive.

The borough has 2,700 homes which are below the standard of energy efficiency targeted by the government for 2030 and it would cost £260million to bring them to this level.

Energy efficiency in homes is rated in seven bands, from the best A-rating to the worst G-rating. The government has set a national target of bringing as many homes “as is reasonably practical” up to energy efficiency band C by 2030.

Havering Council has committed to spending £60million improving them but would need another £200million to finish the job right now.

Assistant director of housing and property services Garry Knights told a meeting of the towns and communities committee on Monday, January 31, that it would take £1million to upgrade just 15 homes at current prices.

He told councillors: “We know over time the technology is going to get cheaper and different solutions will present themselves.

“£200million gives us the high-level view if we wanted to spend all the money right now. It’s very much a worst-case scenario - for example the cost of solar panels has plummeted. As these new technologies bed in, the price will drop.

“One of the challenges is: do we go first and take the risk with new technology and pay the price or do we wait and invest in more tried and tested and benefit from the cost difference?

“Our approach is to wait until the price falls and then bring in new technology.”

He explained the council is taking a “fabric-first” approach, focusing on improving insulation, and will look into more “proactive measures” like solar panels and switching from gas to heat pumps at a later date.

He added: “We’re looking at trying to build a roadmap for each of the properties, it’s an extremely difficult piece of work and we do have a lot of non-traditional buildings.”

The borough’s Climate Change Action Plan, approved in November, sets a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2040, ten years ahead of the national government target.