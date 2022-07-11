News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Permission granted for six flats on former Collier Row petrol station

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:09 PM July 11, 2022
12 Hog Hill Road

Permission has been granted to build six flats on the former petrol station site at 12 Hog Hill Road - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build six flats on a former petrol station in Collier Row have been given the green light.  

Wentworth developments' application to build the homes on Hog Hill Road has been granted permission by Havering Council this month, with building work scheduled to start in October and end a year later. 

A two-storey building with five two-bed flats and a one-bed flat, along with parking and amenity areas, can now be built.  

Six cycle spaces, seven car parking spots and two disability spaces are also included in the plans.  

Multiple extra documents must be submitted to the council as a condition of the approval, however. 

A few of these documents include a hard and soft landscaping scheme and details of refuse and recycling facilities. 

Building works are only allowed to take place between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and between 9am on 1pm on Saturdays.  

View the application using reference P0698.22. 

Collier Row News

