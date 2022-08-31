Collier Row: New shop or restaurant plus flat proposed in planning application
- Credit: Google
A new shop or restaurant topped by a two-bedroom flat is being proposed for Collier Row in a recent planning application.
Earmarked for land on the corner of Collier Row Road and Ramsden Drive, the application - submitted by AJV Developments - follows a pre-application enquiry which took place between October 2021 and February 2022.
Various concerns were raised during that phase by Havering Council officers, including the quality of the proposed accommodation, that the design might not enhance the local area and that it would result in a “cluttered and cramped layout” along Collier Row Road.
In planning documents submitted as part of the current application, architect firm Majcher-Architect says it has aimed to address each of the issues raised.
In addition to the two-storey building, the plans also include two parking spaces - one to be allocated to the flat and one for the commercial unit, to be either a shop or restaurant.
The building’s exterior would be in keeping with the Art Deco frontage exhibited elsewhere on the road, documents add.
AJV Developments was approached for comment.
View the application using the reference P1319.22.