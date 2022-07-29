A Harold Wood property could be knocked down to build two three-bed semi-detached houses.

The application, sent by Mr Bhupinder Singh and received by Havering Council on July 18, asks permission to build two two-storey three-bed semi-detached houses with associated parking on Church Road.

If plans go ahead, the development would include the demolition of an existing four-bed bungalow.

The application also proposes building refuse/recycle storage and cycle parking.

Currently there are three car parking spots on site, but four are proposed, alongside six new cycle spaces in secure lockers.

Development dates have been proposed to start in October and end in February next year, and the tenure has been listed as “market for rent”.

It states: “The proposed dwelling would contribute towards the housing stock of the borough and provide a family-size dwelling, broadly in compliance with the Local Plan and would provide its own independent access from Park Road, also in compliance to the council policy.”

A decision should be made by September 12.

View the application using reference P1170.22.