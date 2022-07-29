'Contribute to housing stock': Application to bulldoze bungalow to build two homes
- Credit: Google Maps
A Harold Wood property could be knocked down to build two three-bed semi-detached houses.
The application, sent by Mr Bhupinder Singh and received by Havering Council on July 18, asks permission to build two two-storey three-bed semi-detached houses with associated parking on Church Road.
If plans go ahead, the development would include the demolition of an existing four-bed bungalow.
The application also proposes building refuse/recycle storage and cycle parking.
Currently there are three car parking spots on site, but four are proposed, alongside six new cycle spaces in secure lockers.
Development dates have been proposed to start in October and end in February next year, and the tenure has been listed as “market for rent”.
It states: “The proposed dwelling would contribute towards the housing stock of the borough and provide a family-size dwelling, broadly in compliance with the Local Plan and would provide its own independent access from Park Road, also in compliance to the council policy.”
Most Read
- 1 Turtle Bay to open in Romford to bring 'magic of the Caribbean' to town
- 2 Man charged with attempted murder after 23-year-old stabbed in Hornchurch
- 3 ULEZ expansion in Havering slammed as 'punitive tax'
- 4 Petition aims to save 'very well loved' independent Romford shops from demolition for flats
- 5 Brentwood school receives 'good' Ofsted rating after eight years of 'requires improvement'
- 6 Wildlife photographer captures Havering deer as part of photo series
- 7 'Significant area of grassland' destroyed in Havering fire
- 8 Person taken to hospital in New Road 'devil's corner' crash
- 9 Views sought: Extension of east London hospitals among proposals for public consultation
- 10 Gallows Corner Tesco: Appeal for 87-home development dismissed by inspector
A decision should be made by September 12.
View the application using reference P1170.22.