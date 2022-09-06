The proposal for the Bridge Close development was first discussed by officers in 2016, though more recent meetings have taken place since the start of 2022 - Credit: Ken Mears

A pre-application for more than 1,000 homes on the outskirts of Romford is soon to be up for discussion by a committee.

The scheme has been put before previous committees on two separate occasions, in January and June 2019, with the current proposal attempting to answer concerns raised in those reviews.

The pre-application, as it stands, suggests demolishing all of the existing buildings and structures on the Bridge Close site, at the southern base of Waterloo Road, in order to build 1,070 homes, up to 7,012sqm of commercial floor space, a primary school and nursery, a health centre and other amenities and infrastructure.

The proposal would involve the demolition of the existing buildings in Bridge Close, Romford - Credit: Ben Lynch

Documents published ahead of Thursday’s (September 8) strategic planning committee state that the proposed development has been the subject of discussions since 2016, although more recent meetings with council officers have taken place since the start of 2022.

It says the plan is being brought forward by Havering Council.

The documents say the objective of the proposal is to “create high-quality buildings and places, which helps boost the supply of homes, including affordable homes, within the London borough of Havering”.

However, the applicant has indicated that less than 35 per cent of the homes would be affordable, which is below the percentage sought in the Havering Local Plan.

This means it would have to undergo a Financial Viability Assessment (FVA) to determine how many affordable homes are reasonable.

Since its earlier reviews by strategic planning committees, updates to the pre-application include adjusting building heights around the school, reviewing the school street environment, and alterations to internal layouts.

The officer’s report concludes by saying the proposed scheme is “nearing a position which would allow a formal submission to be made”, given the changes made following previous committee meetings.

The pre-application is not the only topic scheduled for Thursday's meeting.

An application for reserved matters relating to the building of up to 37 homes on a golf course in Hall Lane, Upminster, and a request to amend the legal agreement for the retention of 22 apartments in Mercury Gardens, Romford, are also to be considered by the committee.