The proposed Pilgrims Hatch properties will be powered by ground heat source pumps and solar panels, with no gas boilers or cookers - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Heating bills could drop by up to 50 per cent for 40 new homes planned for Pilgrims Hatch thanks to renewable energy and efficiency, says Brentwood Borough Council.

The proposed zero-carbon one- and two-bed apartments earmarked for land south of Harewood Road form part of the council’s Small Sites Affordable Homes Programme.

The programme also includes plans for 62 zero-carbon ‘in use’ homes for Brookfield Close, Hutton.

If approved, 29 existing social housing flats on the site would be demolished and the new properties would be powered by ground heat source pumps and solar panels, with no gas boilers or cookers.

The potential reduction in energy prices could come from the homes performing so well that the energy required to heat and maintain them would be far less.

A statement as part of planning documents said: “These net-zero homes will create comfortable healthy homes which are affordable to run, eliminating fuel poverty, future proofing these homes for the demands of our changing climate.

“Through this project Brentwood Council are demonstrating their drive for excellence and setting a new high bar for the area and beyond. Opening the way for net-zero carbon to become the benchmark standard for new homes across the country.”

If planning permission is granted, the council says it would work with residents to find them suitable accommodation elsewhere in the borough.

All council tenants who have lived in their existing home for 12 months and have a secure tenancy agreement in place would have a right to return to a new home on the site once completed.

The Small Sites Affordable Homes Programme has been initiated by Brentwood Council to better utilise its land and assets while delivering affordable homes for local residents on brownfield sites over a seven-year period, with phase one aiming to achieve at least 100 new homes.

So far, the council has assessed and scored 19 sites for new council homes and commissioned further capacity studies on nine sites.

Cllr Maria Pearson, chair of the environment, enforcement and housing committee, said: “This is a very exciting time for the council as we will be building homes for people that desperately need council housing.”