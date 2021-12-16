Online consultation open for 45-home development plan in Brentwood

Plans for a new 45-home development in Brentwood town centre are open for public comment.

The Brentwood Development Partnership, a joint venture between Brentwood Borough Council and construction company Morgan Sindall, has opened a consultation for their proposed Westbury Road development.

More than 300 letters have been posted to residents in the area to notify them of the consultation, which could not be held face-to-face due to Covid-19.

Residents were initially consulted on the scheme last November and December, with concerns raised over the scale and form of the building.

The proposal, which had included 53 properties, has now been downsized to 45 homes in the form of apartments and maisonettes.

The planned development, part of which will face onto Brentwood High Street, will feature two blocks arranged at ground-level to heights of two and three storeys.

The Brentwood Development Partnership was set up in October 2019 with the aim of using the council’s portfolio of surplus land to build homes and community facilities.

In addition to Westbury Road, the partnership is working on schemes in Maple Close and Seven Arches Road.

It is bidding to take forward a programme of development worth £1billion over 30 years.