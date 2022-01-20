News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Plans to convert hotel into housing rejected despite residents' support

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:03 PM January 20, 2022
Hotel

A proposal to create 45 homes on the De Rougemont Manor hotel site in Brentwood has been rejected. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert an iconic hotel into dozens of homes in Brentwood have been refused because of its impact on the Green Belt. 

The application to create 45 homes on the De Rougemont Manor hotel site has been knocked back after planning chairman Cllr Thomas Bridge used his deciding vote for rejection.

The conversion would have created 18 homes from a remodelling and extension of the main hotel building, four from a conversion of a stable and 23 new builds. 

The committee had previously heard support for the housing plans from David Greest, who has lived nearby for more than 35 years. 

He said: “The land earmarked for new houses is currently a car park, not pristine Green Belt. It’s covered in tarmac and hardstanding. There is a mix of cars, vans and containers and it is screened from the road by a parameter wall."

Officers had recommended refusal on the basis on a number of grounds including inappropriate development in the Green Belt.

Cllr Jay Laplain (Warley, Lib Dem) said the application would harm the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing
  2. 2 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
  3. 3 Rainham road closed as tactic to stop flytipping
  1. 4 Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel
  2. 5 Mum-of-two honoured by US president Joe Biden
  3. 6 Two Havering councillors to stand down at next election
  4. 7 Plan B measures to be scrapped across England
  5. 8 Tribute paid to father one year after death in council hostel
  6. 9 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or rejected in Havering
  7. 10 Fire crews free trapped driver after Hornchurch car crash

He said: “While Great Warley is not a parish it is under the conservation area and is supported by the Great Warley Conservation Society.

“Their objections are quite clear and that would carry a great deal of weight."

Planning and Development
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Montessori Minds Day Nursery

'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic church

Havering Council

Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site

Daniel Gayne

person