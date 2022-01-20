Plans to convert hotel into housing rejected despite residents' support

A proposal to create 45 homes on the De Rougemont Manor hotel site in Brentwood has been rejected. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert an iconic hotel into dozens of homes in Brentwood have been refused because of its impact on the Green Belt.

The application to create 45 homes on the De Rougemont Manor hotel site has been knocked back after planning chairman Cllr Thomas Bridge used his deciding vote for rejection.

The conversion would have created 18 homes from a remodelling and extension of the main hotel building, four from a conversion of a stable and 23 new builds.

The committee had previously heard support for the housing plans from David Greest, who has lived nearby for more than 35 years.

He said: “The land earmarked for new houses is currently a car park, not pristine Green Belt. It’s covered in tarmac and hardstanding. There is a mix of cars, vans and containers and it is screened from the road by a parameter wall."

Officers had recommended refusal on the basis on a number of grounds including inappropriate development in the Green Belt.

Cllr Jay Laplain (Warley, Lib Dem) said the application would harm the area.

He said: “While Great Warley is not a parish it is under the conservation area and is supported by the Great Warley Conservation Society.

“Their objections are quite clear and that would carry a great deal of weight."