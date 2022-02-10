News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Council proposes fund in bid to regenerate Brentwood

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:00 AM February 10, 2022
Local rewards scheme Brentwood

Cllr Chris Hossack said the principle of the regeneration fund was to transform "scruffy land" into "something meaningful". - Credit: Brentwood Borough Council

Brentwood Borough Council is drawing up plans to loan up to £100million to developers in order to regenerate the borough.

In early proposals, the council said the regeneration fund – financed with money borrowed at low interest rates from the government or other local authorities by the council – would have a limit of £100m.

Each loan would be set at no less than £1m and no greater than £20m for individual projects.

The proposal follows the council’s ‘Brentwood 2025’ corporate strategy, which has placed growing the local economy as a central aspect of its ambition. 

Council leader Chris Hossack said: “The overarching principle is this, when you have a dormant piece of scruffy land, whatever that might be – that might be a focus of anti-social behaviour, it might be a focus of perpetual enforcement and ultimately a drain on the council’s resources, that carries a cost.

“If through regeneration you can transform that land into something meaningful, whether it’s accommodation, whether it’s a business premises, whether it’s something that has a roof that generates a subsequent income through tax or business rates, then that’s the bigger picture."

The policy, resources and economic development committee voted for work to proceed on establishing a regeneration fund.

Planning and Development
Brentwood News

Don't Miss

The Funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium in Havering. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral

Daniel Gayne

person
Lazar Valentin, 21, of Hockley Avenue in East Ham, admitted to murdering Maria Rawlings in Ilford

London Live News

'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Illegal parking in Crow Lane

Havering Council

Council plots new measures to block illegal parking in a Romford road

Charles Thomson

person
Lesley Rogers (right), died aged 46. Pictured here with husband Dan.

Obituary

Tribute to Collier Row mother who could 'light up a room'

Daniel Gayne

person