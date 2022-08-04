News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford flooring company proposes disused shop as site for new three-storey building with six homes

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM August 4, 2022
The applicant, Brajett Flooring, hopes to turn the Mawney Road site into a three-storey block with six homes

An application to turn a Romford flooring company's building into a new three-storey block of flats has been submitted. 

Brajeff Flooring, which owns the site on Mawney Road and is the applicant, is wanting to knock down its disused shop to be replaced with the proposed residences. 

In planning documents sent to Havering Council, it says the building will be comprised of six homes, made up of one one-bed studio and five flats - one three-bed, two two-bed and two one-bed. 

Gardens for the ground floor homes and private balconies for those above, plus 12 car parking spaces, are also included in the proposal. 

The application is a revised version of a submission previously rejected by the council on grounds including a lack of any family-sized units, and a poor outlook from the ground-floor flats. 

Documents state the new plans have attempted to address those concerns, for example by including the three-bedroom flat. 

Brajeff Flooring was approached, but it said it does not wish to comment until a decision has been made. 

View the application using the reference P1202.22. 
 

