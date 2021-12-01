Building to begin on more than 80 homes in second phase of development
- Credit: CHRIS DAW PHOTOGRAPHY
A developer looks set to start building the next phase of a scheme in South Ockendon.
In March 2022, St Modwen Homes launched the second phase of its development at Bennett’s Fields in Windstar Drive.
When finished, there will be eight homes of between two and four bedrooms as well as 75 apartments, split across three blocks.
A St Modwen spokesperson said Bennett’s Fields was a “really in-demand development”, with all 180 homes in the first phase sold within two years of launch.
They added: “As well as it being in a really good location, the properties themselves are nice to live, so they just got snapped up really quickly.
“It’s not far from the train station, so it’s good for people who need to be close to the city but want to be a bit further away.”
Prices are yet to be confirmed but St Modwen says some homes will be available to purchase using the Help to Buy scheme.
