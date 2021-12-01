News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Building to begin on more than 80 homes in second phase of development

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM December 1, 2021
Homes built as part of phase one of development at Bennetts Fields.

Homes built as part of phase one of development at Bennett's Fields. - Credit: CHRIS DAW PHOTOGRAPHY

A developer looks set to start building the next phase of a scheme in South Ockendon. 

In March 2022, St Modwen Homes launched the second phase of its development at Bennett’s Fields in Windstar Drive. 

When finished, there will be eight homes of between two and four bedrooms as well as 75 apartments, split across three blocks. 

A St Modwen spokesperson said Bennett’s Fields was a “really in-demand development”, with all 180 homes in the first phase sold within two years of launch. 

They added: “As well as it being in a really good location, the properties themselves are nice to live, so they just got snapped up really quickly. 

“It’s not far from the train station, so it’s good for people who need to be close to the city but want to be a bit further away.” 

Prices are yet to be confirmed but St Modwen says some homes will be available to purchase using the Help to Buy scheme.

Most Read

  1. 1 Twelve Havering properties sold for more than £1m in October
  2. 2 'I feel ignored': Mum of three speaks out about bid to escape cramped housing
  3. 3 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
  1. 4 Petition against possible closure of Gallows Corner flyover nears 1,300 signatures
  2. 5 'Abused, slapped and spat at': New Romford shopping centre tells of racist abuse suffered by staff
  3. 6 Travel disruptions to look out for this week across east London
  4. 7 Free parking to 'boost Havering's high streets' for Christmas season
  5. 8 Two vehicles involved in early morning crash at Romford junction
  6. 9 Kem Cetinay to headline Array New Year's Eve party
  7. 10 Havering pupils donate hundreds of Christmas gifts to children in need
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

TfL is now considering 'an asset enhancement option' to replace the ageing Gallows Corner flyover af

Transport for London

Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Gallows Corner c1925

Heritage

Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name

Andy Grant

person
Thomas Skinner, managing director of Bosh Beds and former candidate on The Apprentice.

BBC

How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid

Daniel Gayne

person
Aklu Miah outside the former Romford Debenhams

Retail

Protests by far-right group outside Aklu Plaza condemned

Daniel Gayne

person