News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Retrospective approval sought for extension of Cranham traveller caravan site

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:56 AM February 25, 2022
The access road to Willow Tree Lodge

The access road to Willow Tree Lodge - Credit: Google

Retrospective permission to increase the size of a traveller caravan site in Cranham is being sought. 

Willow Tree Lodge in Brookmans Park Drive is an existing site for travellers, which was authorised in June 2019 for the stationing of 12 caravans, including 11 mobile homes. 

This application is seeking permission to add eight additional pitches and lay hardstanding along the edge of the A127 to the north-east of the existing site. 

The application is retrospective, meaning authorisation is being sought for work already completed. 

According to the application, proposed pitches are screened from public view by the existing site to the south, a conifer hedgerow to the east, rising land to the west and an existing earth embankment to the north. 

The proposed development would include the retention of the existing hardstanding, which was to have been restored to grass under the previous planning permission. 

A decision is expected by March 25. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money
  2. 2 Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned
  3. 3 Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch
  1. 4 Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased
  2. 5 Company ordered to pay over £1k over skip on Chadwell Heath road
  3. 6 Performer speaks out about 'homophobia and racism' he faced growing up in Havering
  4. 7 'He was happy when everyone else was happy': Tributes to organ-donating Upminster father-of-two
  5. 8 Romford cop cleared of rape after prosecutors drop case
  6. 9 The extraordinary life of the Goat Woman of Havering-atte-Bower
  7. 10 Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Find more information about the application using P0118.22. 

Planning
Havering Council
Upminster News

Don't Miss

Links Avenue

What are Romford's most and least expensive streets?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Durham Arms

Planning

Listed Durham Arms pub could reopen, according to application

Daniel Gayne

person
A teenage boy was arrested for GBH near Courtyard Mews last night (February 17)

London Live News

Two police officers in hospital following Rainham 'disturbance'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon