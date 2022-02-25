Retrospective approval sought for extension of Cranham traveller caravan site

Retrospective permission to increase the size of a traveller caravan site in Cranham is being sought.

Willow Tree Lodge in Brookmans Park Drive is an existing site for travellers, which was authorised in June 2019 for the stationing of 12 caravans, including 11 mobile homes.

This application is seeking permission to add eight additional pitches and lay hardstanding along the edge of the A127 to the north-east of the existing site.

The application is retrospective, meaning authorisation is being sought for work already completed.

According to the application, proposed pitches are screened from public view by the existing site to the south, a conifer hedgerow to the east, rising land to the west and an existing earth embankment to the north.

The proposed development would include the retention of the existing hardstanding, which was to have been restored to grass under the previous planning permission.

A decision is expected by March 25.

Find more information about the application using P0118.22.