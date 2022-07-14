Nine flats could be built on 84-90 Ardleigh Green Road in Hornchurch - Credit: Google Maps

Two houses, a takeaway and a cleaning warehouse unit in Hornchurch could be knocked down to make way for nine flats.

An application by Maytim Holdings was received by Havering Council on June 30.

It asks permission to build on 84-90 Ardleigh Green Road, proposing to bulldoze existing buildings and erect a three-storey building with eight two-bed flats, a one-bed flat, landscaping and cycle parking.

Currently the existing site includes four properties - two two-storey houses, a vacant takeaway restaurant with flat above, and a retail/warehouse unit at the rear of the site used by a discount cleaning supply company.

A total of 18 cycle spaces, eight car parking spots and a disabled bay have been proposed.

The application says: “The proposal is for a considered, quality residential development to replace the uncharacteristic buildings currently occupying the site.”

It states the scheme would create "an attractive new vista which will have a positive effect on the local area”.

Development has been proposed to start in June next year and end in June 2025.

A decision should be made by August 30 and the plans can be viewed using reference P1074.22.