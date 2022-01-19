Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
A construction company is hoping to make some "minor adjustments" to approved plans to build 40 new flats in Romford.
A planning application made by Damer Property Ltd to demolish buildings at the rear of 143 North Street in Romford and construct 40 new flats in two blocks with parking and landscaping was approved in 2018.
SA Construction London Ltd has now asked to vary the plans to build a new sub-station and switch room, with adjustments to car parking and cycle storage at the site.
It says this is to place them "in the most suitable locations during constructon".
The application was received by Havering Council on January 14.
It says construction on the development began in January 2019.
The proposed site plan, drawn by Dovetail Architects, shows the new builds will include 40 flats - three one-bed, 13 two-beds and 24 two-beds.
There will also be 40 car parking spaces available.
Havering Council is set to make a decision in writing by April 15 and the applicant can appeal within six months of this date.
Viewed the plans using reference P0054.22.