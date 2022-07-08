Children as young as five might start being introduced to a residential home for teenagers in Romford, if approval is granted.

Little Maple House on Eastern Avenue is currently a house in multiple occupation (HMO) which allows its five bedrooms to sleep four young people aged 16-18 and a staff member.

According to the application, the home “aims to prepare young people for the next stage of their lives, whether that is returning to their family, moving on to a foster home or independent living”.

The semi-independent unit has one manager and one staff member 24 hours a day.

But a change of use application, submitted by Mr Steven Herbert to Havering Council, would see the licence allow for a children’s residential home providing full care and support for five to 18 year olds.

If accepted, the change would begin in August this year.

A decision should be made by August 23 this year and the application can be viewed using reference P1033.22.



