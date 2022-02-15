News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:24 PM February 15, 2022
Knights Snooker and Pool Club is based on the first floor of 127-133 High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a snooker hall in Hornchurch into apartments - Credit: Google

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

For Havering residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by the council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

Knights Snooker and Pool Club is based on the first floor of 127-133 High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a snooker hall in Hornchurch into apartments - Credit: Google

What: This proposal is to convert a Hornchurch snooker hall into apartments. 

Where: 127-133 Knights Snooker Club, High Street, Hornchurch, RM11 1TX

When: Application received - January 21 / Decision expected - March 22

Reference: P0099.22

Further information: Applicant Parkhall Estates wishes to turn the snooker hall into five apartments. 

Further information on this scheme can be found here

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

An application has been submitted to build 35 detached homes on the former pitch and putt course in Upminster - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal is to build 35 detached homes on the former pitch and putt course in Upminster.

Where: Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course, Hall Lane, Upminster, RM14 1AU

When: If approved, construction would take place between June 2022-June 2024. 

Reference: P0248.19

Further information: Outline planning permission was given to demolish the pitch and putt site in September 2020. 

Further information on this scheme can be found here.

Approved

An application to demolish the bungalow at 6 Witham Road, Gidea Park, RM2 5XB, has been granted

An application to demolish a bungalow in Witham Road to build three three-bedroom houses has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal is to demolish an existing bungalow to build three three-bedroom houses within a two-storey terrace block.

Where: 6 Witham Road, Gidea Park, RM2 5XB

When: Application approved - February 7

Reference: P1328.21

Further information: Ten letters of objection were received in response to this application, with over-development of the site and parking among the issues raised.

Refused

Application submitted to convert 100 London Road Romford RM7 9QU into HMO

An application to convert a house in London Road into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been rejected by Havering Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal sought to convert a house in Romford Road into a four-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Where: 100 London Road, Romford, RM7 9QU

When: Application refused - February 3

Reference: P2316.21

Further information: Alongside concerns over the impact on roadside parking, it was concluded that creating this HMO would "result in an unacceptable impact" on neighbouring properties in terms of noise and disturbance.

