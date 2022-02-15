Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
For Havering residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by the council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This proposal is to convert a Hornchurch snooker hall into apartments.
Where: 127-133 Knights Snooker Club, High Street, Hornchurch, RM11 1TX
When: Application received - January 21 / Decision expected - March 22
Reference: P0099.22
Further information: Applicant Parkhall Estates wishes to turn the snooker hall into five apartments.
Further information on this scheme can be found here.
What: This proposal is to build 35 detached homes on the former pitch and putt course in Upminster.
Where: Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course, Hall Lane, Upminster, RM14 1AU
When: If approved, construction would take place between June 2022-June 2024.
Reference: P0248.19
Further information: Outline planning permission was given to demolish the pitch and putt site in September 2020.
Further information on this scheme can be found here.
Approved
What: This proposal is to demolish an existing bungalow to build three three-bedroom houses within a two-storey terrace block.
Where: 6 Witham Road, Gidea Park, RM2 5XB
When: Application approved - February 7
Reference: P1328.21
Further information: Ten letters of objection were received in response to this application, with over-development of the site and parking among the issues raised.
Refused
What: This proposal sought to convert a house in Romford Road into a four-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Where: 100 London Road, Romford, RM7 9QU
When: Application refused - February 3
Reference: P2316.21
Further information: Alongside concerns over the impact on roadside parking, it was concluded that creating this HMO would "result in an unacceptable impact" on neighbouring properties in terms of noise and disturbance.