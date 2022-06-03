Are you interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?

Here is a round-up of some notable planning proposals submitted in the borough over the last 30 days.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

Wingletye Lane in Hornchurch - Credit: Google Maps

What: Change of use from a ground floor retail unit and first floor flat to a bridal shop.

Where: 69 Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, RM11 3AT

When: Application received - May 20 / Target decision date - July 26

Reference: P0816.22

Submitted

Dovers Corner Industrial Estate in Rainham - Credit: Google Maps

What: The demolition of existing structures and phased redevelopment to provide 394 residential dwellings, car and bicycle parking, substation, public open space and pedestrian and cycle infrastructure.

Where: Dovers Corner Industrial Estate, New Road, Rainham, RM13 8QT

When: Application received - May 10 / Target decision date - July 5

Reference: Q0126.22

Submitted

North Street in Romford - Credit: Google Maps

What: Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to create four commercial units on North Street.

This includes refurbishment and restoration works to the listed Vine Cottage and its outbuildings and 66 residential units.

Where: Rear Of 213 North Street, Romford, RM1 4QA

When: Application received - May 15 / Target decision date - July 8

Reference: Q0129.22

Submitted

Barnes Rear Of 34 Junction Road - Credit: Google Maps

What: Demolish existing buildings and build five three-storey and four two-storey, three-bedroom terraced houses with parking and amenity space.

Where: Rear Of 34 Junction Road, Romford, RM1 3QR

When: Application received - May 13 / Target decision date - July 6

Reference: Q0127.22