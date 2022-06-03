Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Havering recently
- Credit: Google Maps
Are you interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?
Here is a round-up of some notable planning proposals submitted in the borough over the last 30 days.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: Change of use from a ground floor retail unit and first floor flat to a bridal shop.
Where: 69 Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, RM11 3AT
When: Application received - May 20 / Target decision date - July 26
Reference: P0816.22
Submitted
What: The demolition of existing structures and phased redevelopment to provide 394 residential dwellings, car and bicycle parking, substation, public open space and pedestrian and cycle infrastructure.
Where: Dovers Corner Industrial Estate, New Road, Rainham, RM13 8QT
When: Application received - May 10 / Target decision date - July 5
Reference: Q0126.22
Submitted
What: Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to create four commercial units on North Street.
This includes refurbishment and restoration works to the listed Vine Cottage and its outbuildings and 66 residential units.
Where: Rear Of 213 North Street, Romford, RM1 4QA
When: Application received - May 15 / Target decision date - July 8
Reference: Q0129.22
Submitted
What: Demolish existing buildings and build five three-storey and four two-storey, three-bedroom terraced houses with parking and amenity space.
Where: Rear Of 34 Junction Road, Romford, RM1 3QR
When: Application received - May 13 / Target decision date - July 6
Reference: Q0127.22