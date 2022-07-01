News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved in Havering

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:03 PM July 1, 2022
Updated: 4:41 PM July 1, 2022
The site has been occupied by the community for some time, with work beginning on it in January 2018

A partly-retrospective application has been submitted to create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on an already-occupied site in Upminster

Are you interested in what developments are in the works across Havering? 

Here is a round-up of some notable planning proposals submitted or determined in the borough over the last 30 days.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

The application includes plans to convert the main building, while demolishing a shed and constructing new accommodation

The application includes plans to convert the main building, while demolishing a shed and constructing new accommodation on this site - Credit: Google

What: To build a Day Centre and supported living services in Upminster for people who have autism and learning disabilities.

Where: Kings Oak Clay Tye Road, Upminster, RM14 3PL

When: Application validated - June 10 / Target date for decision - August 5

Reference: P0739.22

Further information on this application can be found here.


Submitted

The site has been occupied by the community for some time, with work beginning on it in January 2018

A partly-retrospective application has been submitted to create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on an already-occupied site in Upminster - Credit: Google

What: To create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on the Tyas Stud Farm which is already occupied.

Where: Tyas Stud Farm St Marys Way, Upminster, RM14 3PB

When: Application validated - June 7 / Target date for decision - August 2 

Reference: P0727.22

Further information on this application can be found here.

Submitted

Upminster

An application has been submitted to build a brain injury unit and nine affordable houses on derelict scrubland in Upminster - Credit: Google Maps

What: To build a brain injury unit and nine affordable houses on derelict scrubland in Upminster.   

Where: Land to the south of St Mary's Lane, Upminster, RM14 2QH

When: Application validated - June 7 / Target date for decision - September 6

Reference: P0928.22

Further information on this application can be found here.

Approved

St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic church

Plans have been approved to partially demolish the St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church - Credit: Google

What: To knock down the hall and double garage at the Grade-II listed St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Romford.

Where: 5 Park End Road, Romford, RM1 4AT

When: Application validated - January 5 / Application approved - June 29

Reference: L0014.21 - Listed Building consent / P2457.21 - proposal application

Further information on this application can be found here.

Approved

Application approved to change 34 The Broadway, Elm Park, RM12 4RN

An application has been approved to change the use of this site - currently home to Elm Park Pets - to a tuition centre - Credit: Google Maps

What: To change the use of the basement, mezzanine, and ground floor from retail use to a tuition centre.

Where: 34 The Broadway, Elm Park, RM12 4RN

When: Application validated - April 27 / Application approved - June 22

Reference: P0681.22

Further information on this application can be found here.

