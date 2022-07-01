A partly-retrospective application has been submitted to create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on an already-occupied site in Upminster - Credit: Google

Submitted

The application includes plans to convert the main building, while demolishing a shed and constructing new accommodation on this site - Credit: Google

What: To build a Day Centre and supported living services in Upminster for people who have autism and learning disabilities.

Where: Kings Oak Clay Tye Road, Upminster, RM14 3PL

When: Application validated - June 10 / Target date for decision - August 5

Reference: P0739.22

Further information on this application can be found here.





Submitted

What: To create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on the Tyas Stud Farm which is already occupied.

Where: Tyas Stud Farm St Marys Way, Upminster, RM14 3PB

When: Application validated - June 7 / Target date for decision - August 2

Reference: P0727.22

Further information on this application can be found here.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to build a brain injury unit and nine affordable houses on derelict scrubland in Upminster - Credit: Google Maps

What: To build a brain injury unit and nine affordable houses on derelict scrubland in Upminster.

Where: Land to the south of St Mary's Lane, Upminster, RM14 2QH

When: Application validated - June 7 / Target date for decision - September 6

Reference: P0928.22

Further information on this application can be found here.

Approved

Plans have been approved to partially demolish the St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church - Credit: Google

What: To knock down the hall and double garage at the Grade-II listed St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Romford.

Where: 5 Park End Road, Romford, RM1 4AT

When: Application validated - January 5 / Application approved - June 29

Reference: L0014.21 - Listed Building consent / P2457.21 - proposal application

Further information on this application can be found here.

Approved

An application has been approved to change the use of this site - currently home to Elm Park Pets - to a tuition centre - Credit: Google Maps

What: To change the use of the basement, mezzanine, and ground floor from retail use to a tuition centre.

Where: 34 The Broadway, Elm Park, RM12 4RN

When: Application validated - April 27 / Application approved - June 22

Reference: P0681.22

Further information on this application can be found here.