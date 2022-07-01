Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved in Havering
- Credit: Google
Are you interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?
Here is a round-up of some notable planning proposals submitted or determined in the borough over the last 30 days.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: To build a Day Centre and supported living services in Upminster for people who have autism and learning disabilities.
Where: Kings Oak Clay Tye Road, Upminster, RM14 3PL
When: Application validated - June 10 / Target date for decision - August 5
Reference: P0739.22
Further information on this application can be found here.
Submitted
What: To create five more Gypsy and Traveller pitches on the Tyas Stud Farm which is already occupied.
Where: Tyas Stud Farm St Marys Way, Upminster, RM14 3PB
When: Application validated - June 7 / Target date for decision - August 2
Reference: P0727.22
Further information on this application can be found here.
Submitted
What: To build a brain injury unit and nine affordable houses on derelict scrubland in Upminster.
Where: Land to the south of St Mary's Lane, Upminster, RM14 2QH
When: Application validated - June 7 / Target date for decision - September 6
Reference: P0928.22
Further information on this application can be found here.
Approved
What: To knock down the hall and double garage at the Grade-II listed St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Romford.
Where: 5 Park End Road, Romford, RM1 4AT
When: Application validated - January 5 / Application approved - June 29
Reference: L0014.21 - Listed Building consent / P2457.21 - proposal application
Further information on this application can be found here.
Approved
What: To change the use of the basement, mezzanine, and ground floor from retail use to a tuition centre.
Where: 34 The Broadway, Elm Park, RM12 4RN
When: Application validated - April 27 / Application approved - June 22
Reference: P0681.22
Further information on this application can be found here.