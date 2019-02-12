Search

Woman taken to hospital following Harold Hill house fire

PUBLISHED: 07:54 13 February 2019

Firefighter were called to a blaze in Petersfield Avenue. Photo: Google

Archant

A woman was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following a house fire in Harold Hill.

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to a blaze at a maisonette in Petersfield Avenue at around 3.30am on Sunday, February 10.

There they rescued a woman inside the property by providing her with a “fire escape hood” – which filters out a number of chemicals contained in toxic smoke, enabling wearers to breathe for up to 15 minutes.

Firefighters led her out of the building where she was treated for smoke inhalation and then taken to hospital by paramedics.

The Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control by around 5am.

A small section of a first and second floor maisonette was damaged.

Crews from Harold Hill and Romford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

