Rainham grass fire: Firefighters tackling hot spots
PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 06 July 2019
Archant
Six fire engines remain at the scene of yesterday's grass fire in Rainham.
Crews will remain at the scene throughout today, Saturday, July 6, as they continue to tackle hot spots of fire.
The fire broke out on grass in Launders Lane just after 1.15pm yesterday and spread to a pile of mixed waste.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were involved at the height of the blaze and columns of thick dark grey and white smoke could be seen from neighbouring boroughs throughout the afternoon.
The London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers received 15 calls.