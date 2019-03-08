Video

Hot air balloons make unexpected landing at Romford Golf Club

Two hot air balloons had to make an unexpected landing on the Romford Golf Club's course after they lost their way.

Members of the Romford Golf Club in Heath Drive were preparing the fairways for the Essex Amateur Open tournament on Sunday, June 9 when they spotted two hot air balloons heading for the course.

Colin Jones, committee member at the club, told the Recorder: "We were preparing for the event when all of a sudden we looked up and saw two hot air balloons.

"We think they had run out of gas and were trying to find a grassy area to land on. They kept saying, 'where are we, where are we?'.

"They missed Raphael Park and drifted across to the club.

"There was a bit of a panic because the tournament was supposed to start in 45 minutes, but they didn't disrupt the proceedings. They were definitely experienced balloonists."

Fortunately no one was injured and members of the golf club were able to assist the balloonists with packing away their equipment.

The Romford Golf club is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and was soon able to continue preparations for the tournament after two support vans arrived to collect the hot air balloons.

The balloons were part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta which has been running since 2015.

A total of 46 balloons took off from Battersea Park to raise funds for the Samaritans, OnSide Youth Zones and Place2B charities.