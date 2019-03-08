Search

Hot air balloons make unexpected landing at Romford Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 10 June 2019

Two hot air balloons had to make an unexpected landing on the Romford Golf Club, in Heath Drive. Picture: Colin Jones

Two hot air balloons had to make an unexpected landing on the Romford Golf Club, in Heath Drive. Picture: Colin Jones

Archant

Two hot air balloons had to make an unexpected landing on the Romford Golf Club's course after they lost their way.

Two hot air balloons had to make an unexpected landing on the Romford Golf Club, in Heath Drive. Picture: Colin Jones

Members of the Romford Golf Club in Heath Drive were preparing the fairways for the Essex Amateur Open tournament on Sunday, June 9 when they spotted two hot air balloons heading for the course.

Colin Jones, committee member at the club, told the Recorder: "We were preparing for the event when all of a sudden we looked up and saw two hot air balloons.

The hot air balloons landed on Romford Golf Club's 4th and 18th fairways. Picture: Colin Jones

"We think they had run out of gas and were trying to find a grassy area to land on. They kept saying, 'where are we, where are we?'.

"They missed Raphael Park and drifted across to the club.

Members of the Romford Golf Club helped the balloonists pack away their equipment. Picture: Colin Jones

"There was a bit of a panic because the tournament was supposed to start in 45 minutes, but they didn't disrupt the proceedings. They were definitely experienced balloonists."

Fortunately no one was injured and members of the golf club were able to assist the balloonists with packing away their equipment.

The hot air balloons landed on Romford Golf Club's 4th and 18th fairways. Picture: Colin Jones

The Romford Golf club is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and was soon able to continue preparations for the tournament after two support vans arrived to collect the hot air balloons.

The balloons were part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta which has been running since 2015.

A total of 46 balloons took off from Battersea Park to raise funds for the Samaritans, OnSide Youth Zones and Place2B charities.

