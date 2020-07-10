Search

Advanced search

Volunteers needed for ‘vital’ hospital garden

PUBLISHED: 14:58 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 10 July 2020

Kathryn Halford in the Lavender Garden at Queen's Hospital. Picture: BHRUT

Kathryn Halford in the Lavender Garden at Queen's Hospital. Picture: BHRUT

BHRUT

Volunteers are needed to look after a hospital garden that provides respite for staff and patients.

King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity is seeking people to give up their time to tend to the Lavender Garden at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

You may also want to watch:

It is looked after by volunteer gardeners working with the charity and tasks including weeding, planting and pruning.

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse and deputy chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen’s, said the garden had been “absolutely vital” during the Covid-19 pandemic and is widely used by staff.

She added: “It has also been a pleasure to see how our teams have worked so hard to enable patients who have spent several weeks in intensive care, to get outside. It really has made a huge difference to our patients.”

Anyone who wishes to volunteer should email bhrut.volunteering@nhs.net.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham United boss Moyes hoping Haller can play a part in their survival bid

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller has a shot on goal

London Youth Games: Havering blown away by competitors in Virtual Games

Havering's netball squad face the camera ahead of the London Youth Games finals weekend at Crystal Palace

Havering women earn virtual runners-up spot in Essex Relay event

Havering's Lydia Hallam and Ginte Bailey with manager Jane Hallam (pic Lydia Hallam)

Cricket: All 18 First-Class Counties to compete in 2020 season

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)