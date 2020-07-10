Volunteers needed for ‘vital’ hospital garden

Kathryn Halford in the Lavender Garden at Queen's Hospital. Picture: BHRUT BHRUT

Volunteers are needed to look after a hospital garden that provides respite for staff and patients.

King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity is seeking people to give up their time to tend to the Lavender Garden at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

It is looked after by volunteer gardeners working with the charity and tasks including weeding, planting and pruning.

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse and deputy chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen’s, said the garden had been “absolutely vital” during the Covid-19 pandemic and is widely used by staff.

She added: “It has also been a pleasure to see how our teams have worked so hard to enable patients who have spent several weeks in intensive care, to get outside. It really has made a huge difference to our patients.”

Anyone who wishes to volunteer should email bhrut.volunteering@nhs.net.