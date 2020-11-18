Upminster family pays tribute to mum-of-two as hospice asks people to remember loved ones

Lisa Baker, who passed away at Saint Francis Hospice in 2018. Picture: Baker family/Saint Francis Hospice Baker family/Saint Francis Hospice

A charity is holding a virtual service to enable people to remember lost loved ones this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Baker with children Grace and Jack. Picture: Baker family/Saint Francis Hospice Dean Baker with children Grace and Jack. Picture: Baker family/Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice, which looks after people with life-limiting illnesses, has organised the Light up a Life event for Sunday, December 6 at 5pm.

The annual service will allow people to send dedications or light up a star in a virtual sky in memory of someone who has passed away.

Katharine Ayres, the Havering-atte-Bower charity’s direct marketing manager, gave an example of the Baker family, from Upminster, of those it is asking to take part.

Hairdresser Lisa Baker, who volunteered to cut the hospice patients’ hair, was diagnosed with an aggressive, inoperable brain tumour in 2016.

The mum-of-two was cared for by the hospice’s community nurses and was given just three to 12 months to live following a year of chemo and radiotherapy.

Lisa even took part in a clinical trial for a new type of brain cancer treatment so she could help others.

She was admitted to the hospice ward in the spring of 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Despite being given just days to live, the 44-year-old was able to spend another three months with her family before she passed away.

Her husband Dean described Lisa as “a fighter”, adding: “Saint Francis Hospice will always be a special place for us — full of happy memories.

“Lisa was so ill before going to the hospice and we really didn’t know if she’d make it from the hospital to the ward.

“But coming to the hospice changed her life. She was really comfortable and for us as a family, that made a massive difference.”

Katharine said it is vital that the community can still remember loved ones, despite Covid-19 forcing the cancellation of the usual services.

She added: “We hope that many local people will be able to support us through our Light up a Life appeal, whether their loved ones have received care from the hospice or not.

“All donations will ensure that families who are currently in our care can spend precious moments together in the hospice and while being cared for at home.”

Dedications need to be submitted by November 23, while people will need to register for the event by December 1.

For more information, visit sfh.org.uk/light-up-a-life