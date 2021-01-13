Hospice creates support service for people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19

Published: 10:00 AM January 13, 2021

A charity has set up a bereavement service to support the loved ones of those who have died after contracting Covid-19.

Saint Francis Hospice's family support team is offering the free and confidential counselling provision after receiving funding from Hospice UK.

Staff and volunteers will speak with people over video or telephone to help them through their grief.

Shahina Haque, manager of the family support service, said: “I cannot imagine what it is like not to be there at the time when someone you care deeply for is dying and not to have seen them beforehand.

“With the absence of physical contact, not seeing your family or friends and proximity being limited, we are aware these limitations are exacerbating the grieving process.

You may also want to watch:

“We are here to acknowledge the death, recognise their loss and to give the space for the individual to share their grief.”

Anyone interested in using the service can call 01708 753319 or email bereavementcounselling@sfh.org.uk.