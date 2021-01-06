Hospice forced to cancel Christmas tree recycling collection

Published: 10:58 AM January 6, 2021

Saint Francis Hospice has been forced to cancel its Christmas tree recycling collection following the latest lockdown.

Almost 1,300 supporters across Havering signed up for the annual fundraising initiative which was due to take place this weekend (January 9 and 10) and expected to raise £20,000 to help local people who are seriously ill.

Leyla Clayden, marketing campaigns manager at the hospice in Havering-atte-Bower, said: “We are deeply saddened to have to take this step and we appreciate this will be very disappointing for our supporters who signed up to have their tree collected.”

“We felt this was absolutely necessary to help control the spread of the virus and keep our workers and the community safe.

“The safety of our supporters and all those people involved in collecting trees must be our priority in these challenging times.

You may also want to watch:

“After a really difficult 2020, we were hopeful that the Christmas tree recycling service would be a great success for the local community and the hospice and help raise vital funds to support local people in need of palliative and end of life care and support.”

Due to the cancellation, Havering Council has agreed that you can recycle your Christmas tree at home. As long as it is cut up and placed in your green garden waste bin, with all decorations removed, it will be collected with your usual garden waste.

You can also take your tree to the Gerpins Lane Refuse and Recycling Centre in Upminster. You will need your driving licence and the confirmation email that you received from the hospice to have your tree recycled for free.

If you live in the Gidea Park area, on Saturday (January 9) between 10am and 2pm, you can also take your tree to Gidea Park Sports Ground, Main Road, Romford for recycling, or, you can compost your Christmas tree at home by breaking it down into smaller pieces and putting it in your home compost bin.

If you signed up for the Christmas tree collection and would like more information, visit www.sfh.org.uk or call the hospice's fundraising team on 01708 771431.