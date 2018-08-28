Saint Francis Hospice challenges businesses to raise as much money as possible with £50

St Francis Hospice is challenging businesses to raise as much money for the charity as possible with just £50. Photo: St Francis Hospice St Francis Hospice

The Recorder will be taking part in the challenge - how much do you think you might be able to raise?

Saint Francis Hospice is challenging businesses to raise as much money as possible with just £50.

Starting on Monday, January 21 the Havering-atte-Bower hospice, which provides specialist end of life care, will be handing entrepreneurs a crisp £50 note and they will be tasked with turning it into as much money for the charity as possible.

Participating companies will have 10 weeks to complete the challenge, which will culminate with a special Business Alliance networking session in April and awards for the winners.

As well as crowning the overall winner, the hospice will be celebrating the achievements of all the participants and the impact of the money raised.

Corporate partnerships manager at the hospice, Tom Murtagh told the Recorder: “This challenge is all about entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, something we know our local business community has in abundance.

“Some ideas to get you started include bake sales, quizzes and family fun days. The possibilities, though, are endless, and don’t forget you are in it to win it!

“This is the first year we have tried this so fingers crossed it is a success.”

Last year volunteers and members of the public helped the hospice more than £213,000 and Tom is hoping this new challenge helps to raise a considerable amount.

The Recorder will be taking part in the challenge, so if you have any ideas that you would like us here to give a go to try and raise money for the hospice let us know and send them to liam.coleman@archant.co.uk

Businesses are invited to collect their £50 on Monday from the hospice’s education centre in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

To sign up for the challenge you must contact Tom on 01708 753319 ext 2270 to let him know you want to take part.

It’s open to all businesses, large and small, who can alternatively fill out an online form at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/3TTZ6KQ to apply.

If you have any questions, you can contact Saint Francis Hospice at corporatefundraising@sfh.org.uk or on 01708 753 319.