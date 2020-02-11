Hornchurch woman publishes children's book inspired by daughter's love of dinosaurs
PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 February 2020
A Hornchurch mum's debut book features a character that is based on her four-year-old daughter and her love of dinosaurs.
Zoe Gentleman published her first children's book, Nellie's Roarsome Adventures in January.
One day while playing in the garden, Nellie and her Bunny are transported to a magical land full of strange scenery, plants and wild, roaming, enormous dinosaurs.
Can dinosaurs really be at the end of Nellie's garden? Nellie embarks on a roarsome adventure to find out.
Zoe told the Recorder: "The reason for me writing this book was because from the age of two, my daughter has been obsessed with dinosaurs.
"It took over our lives."
She added that Nellie's passion for the historic creatures started with her grandad.
"I began to find that when it came to dinosaurs, a lot of the material out there is boy orientated," said Zoe.
"I decided to write a little story for her in her own world.
"I didn't have plans to publish the book, it's just something that I simply wanted to do for my daughter."
The mum-of-two said her daughter really enjoyed Nellie's Roarsome Adventures and was excited to see herself on the pages.
She's now considering a second book for her four-month-old baby, Arthur.
"I've got a little boy now so there's a little bit of pressure to do a story for him," said Zoe.
Visit austinmacauley.com/author/gentleman-zoe.