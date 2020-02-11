Hornchurch woman publishes children's book inspired by daughter's love of dinosaurs

Zoe Gentleman with her four-year-old daughter Nelly. Picture: Zoe Gentleman Archant

A Hornchurch mum's debut book features a character that is based on her four-year-old daughter and her love of dinosaurs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nelly's love of dinosaurs inspired Zoe to write her book. Picture: Zoe Gentleman Nelly's love of dinosaurs inspired Zoe to write her book. Picture: Zoe Gentleman

Zoe Gentleman published her first children's book, Nellie's Roarsome Adventures in January.

One day while playing in the garden, Nellie and her Bunny are transported to a magical land full of strange scenery, plants and wild, roaming, enormous dinosaurs.

Can dinosaurs really be at the end of Nellie's garden? Nellie embarks on a roarsome adventure to find out.

Zoe told the Recorder: "The reason for me writing this book was because from the age of two, my daughter has been obsessed with dinosaurs.

Zoe Gentleman from Hornchurch has published a children's book. Picture: Zoe Gentleman Zoe Gentleman from Hornchurch has published a children's book. Picture: Zoe Gentleman

"It took over our lives."

You may also want to watch:

She added that Nellie's passion for the historic creatures started with her grandad.

"I began to find that when it came to dinosaurs, a lot of the material out there is boy orientated," said Zoe.

"I decided to write a little story for her in her own world.

"I didn't have plans to publish the book, it's just something that I simply wanted to do for my daughter."

The mum-of-two said her daughter really enjoyed Nellie's Roarsome Adventures and was excited to see herself on the pages.

She's now considering a second book for her four-month-old baby, Arthur.

"I've got a little boy now so there's a little bit of pressure to do a story for him," said Zoe.

Visit austinmacauley.com/author/gentleman-zoe.