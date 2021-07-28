New family-run care provider to open in Hornchurch

Published: 11:02 AM July 28, 2021

Charles Uwaifo and Elizabeth Uwaifo will manage the Havering In Home Care branch - Credit: In Home Care

A new care provider is due to open its doors in Hornchurch, offering home care for residents.

In Home Care, which will provide domiciliary care support to the borough and surrounding areas, is set to open its new branch on Roneo Corner on July 29.

It is managed by Charles Uwaifo, a mental health nurse, and social worker Elizabeth Uwaifo.

The service provides hourly, overnight and live-in care to individuals within their own homes.

Manager Charlies said: “We consider it a great honour to care for the most vulnerable members of our society, particularly with anxieties around Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

"In Home Care is a company which truly has care at its heart and our team of carers is a shining example of that.

"Coming from a care background, I believe that building a positive culture is what empowers people and ultimately transforms their lives, and this is something we can achieve at our Havering office.”

The opening of its Havering office is In Home Care’s eighth to date, along with its operations in Essex, Hertfordshire and across the south of England.







