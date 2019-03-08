Jack Petchey Awards 2019: Hornchurch volunteer wins award for work with the elderly

Emily Flint from St Mary's Youth Club in Hornchurch won a Jack Petchey Achievement Award. Picture: Jack Petchey Archant

A 17-year-old volunteer in Hornchurch has been awarded a prestigious Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Flint from St Mary's Youth Club in Hornchurch Road won a Jack Petchey Achievement Award for her willingness to help others in her community.

The 17-year-old volunteer represents her youth club at a befriending group for the elderly on the first Saturday of each month.

You may also want to watch:

Emily was presented with the award at a ceremony in Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, November 11.

She said: "The event means a lot to me as it gives everyone an opportunity to display their talents and achievements.

"I believe it inspires young people and allows them to grow and offer and offer inspiration to others."

Emily decided to spend her £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on a white water rafting trip with her youth club.