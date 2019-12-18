Romford Greyhound Stadium fundraiser collects more than £350 for Hornchurch & Upminster Sea Cadets

Trustees of Hornchurch & Upminster Sea Cadets collecting donations at Romford Greyhound Stadium on December 14. Picture: Sandra Rowse Archant

A charity night at Romford Dogs raised more than £350 for the borough's only sea cadet unit earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 14, two of the Hornchurch & Upminster Sea Cadet trustees braved the cold to raise money at a charity fundraiser organised by Mick Slaughter, chairman of Brooklands Ward Police Panel.

They spent the evening going around the stadium with buckets collecting loose change.

More than £350 was raised and will go towards the purchase of two minibuses for the unit.

The cadets are trying to raise as much money as they can as the floor in the unit also now needs replacing.

Trustee Sally Miller thanked Mick for organsing the event and Romford Dogs for their support.

She added: "All the money will go into the minibus fund and in the new year we will be organising events to raise money for the floor.

"We are also looking for builders that might be able to help with the works required for the floor - please contact me if you can help on 07934372674."