Jobseekers flock to Hornchurch and Upminster MP's jobs and aprenticeships fair at Queen's Theatre

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez hosted an Apprenticeships Fair at the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: George Welch / Joanna Thomas Archant

Students from across the borough gathered at a Hornchurch jobs and apprenticeships fair to mingle with employers and learn more about opportunities on offer in Havering.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez hosted the fair at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Wednesday, February 19.

Mrs Lopez said: "With such a variety of organisations and sectors represented - from local businesses, care services and training providers to the RAF and the London Fire Brigade - we hoped to cater to people's different skills and interests.

"By the end of the fair, some jobseekers had already lined up interviews and we wish them the best of luck.

"If we are to make a success of our new path outside the EU, giving British people the right skills is going to be absolutely vital."

In her role as Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Disabilities, Mrs Lopez added she was delighted to see visitors engage with the Jobcentre's Disability Confident Scheme.