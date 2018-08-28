Search

Queen’s Theatre raises £1,800 at Christmas Fayre fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 December 2018

Havering Singers performing at the Queen's Theatre's Christmas Fayre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch on Saturday, December 15. Photo: Queen's Theatre

Havering Singers performing at the Queen's Theatre's Christmas Fayre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch on Saturday, December 15. Photo: Queen's Theatre

Archant

A Hornchurch theatre successfully secured funds for their relaxed performances of this year’s pantomime at their festive Christmas Fayre fundraiser.

Barclays in Hornchurch generously matched the money Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane raised at their fayre on Saturday, December 15.

“I’d love to say a huge thank you to Barclays Hornchurch for their generous support, to our Theatre Club volunteers and staff for organising such a great day and to everyone who came along and contributed to our Theatre, whether it was buying Christmas cards or enjoying a delicious slice of Christmas cake,” said Tom Lowe, relationships officer at the Queen’s Theatre.

“It really was a brilliant day of community Christmas fundraising.”

The Christmas Fayre was packed full with stalls, carol singing from Havering Singers and Fairlytes Choir, cakes, treats and games for visitors to enjoy throughout the day.

Sold out performances of the theatre’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk performed on the main stage and three performances of its immersive festive treat, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas took place in the theatre’s new Rehearsal Space.

The funds will contribute towards supporting the Queen’s Theatre’s Relaxed Performance on Wednesday, January 2 at 5.30pm and the Dementia Friendly performance on Thursday, January 3 at 1.30pm of Jack and the Beanstalk in the New Year.

