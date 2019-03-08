Queen’s Theatre to revive an epic tale of love and betrayal for its next musical

L-R: Sufia Manya, TJ Holmes, Lloyd Gorman and Lucy Keirl are some of the actors featuring in the Queen's Theatre's The Hired Man who are returning to the Hornchurch theatre's stage. Archant

A Hornchurch theatre is welcoming back to its stage several actors for its landmark revival of an award-winning musical.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lara Lewis stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch. Lara Lewis stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.

The Queen’s Theatre and Hull Truck Theatre in association with Oldham Coliseum Theatre is producing, The Hired Man, a tale of love, betrayal and loyalty.

It is based on the novel by Melvyn Bragg and features a score of foot stomping rhythms and soaring choruses by Howard Goodall, the award winning composer of West End hits including Bend It Like Beckham and Love Story.

Set in Cumbria, 1898, whippet racing, hiring fairs, hunting and drunken antics collide in this passionate story about the young married couple John and Emily, who struggle to carve a living from the land.

The Hired Man is set against a backdrop of English country traditions being swept away as a new century faces the gathering storm of war.

James William-Pattison stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch. James William-Pattison stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.

Howard said: “I am absolutely thrilled about this revival: three brilliant regional theatres, a wonderful creative team and a chance for a new generation of theatre-goers to see this piece that Melvyn Bragg and I first put in front of an audience 35 years ago.”

Actors who are no strangers to the Queen’s Theatre stage will be featuring.

They are Lloyd Gorman (Once, Worst Wedding Ever); TJ Holmes (Love, Lies and Lust); Lucy Keirl (The Crucible); Sufia Manya (Love, Lies and Lust); Samuel Martin (Once); Tom Self (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and James William-Pattison (Jack and the Beanstalk, Once).

Jon Bonner, Oliver Hembrough, Lara Lewis and Lauryn Redding will join them.

Lauryn Redding stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch. Lauryn Redding stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.

The musical is directed by the theatre’s artistic director, Douglas Rintoul with design by Jean Chan, musical director Ben Goddard, movement by Jane Gibson, lightning design by Prema Mehta and sound design by Chris Murray.

The Hired Man plays at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane from April 27 to May 18.

A sign language interpreted performance will take place on Wednesday, May 15 with an audio described performance on Saturday, May 18 at 2.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.