Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Queen’s Theatre to revive an epic tale of love and betrayal for its next musical

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 April 2019

L-R: Sufia Manya, TJ Holmes, Lloyd Gorman and Lucy Keirl are some of the actors featuring in the Queen's Theatre's The Hired Man who are returning to the Hornchurch theatre's stage.

L-R: Sufia Manya, TJ Holmes, Lloyd Gorman and Lucy Keirl are some of the actors featuring in the Queen's Theatre's The Hired Man who are returning to the Hornchurch theatre's stage.

Archant

A Hornchurch theatre is welcoming back to its stage several actors for its landmark revival of an award-winning musical.

Lara Lewis stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.Lara Lewis stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.

The Queen’s Theatre and Hull Truck Theatre in association with Oldham Coliseum Theatre is producing, The Hired Man, a tale of love, betrayal and loyalty.

It is based on the novel by Melvyn Bragg and features a score of foot stomping rhythms and soaring choruses by Howard Goodall, the award winning composer of West End hits including Bend It Like Beckham and Love Story.

Set in Cumbria, 1898, whippet racing, hiring fairs, hunting and drunken antics collide in this passionate story about the young married couple John and Emily, who struggle to carve a living from the land.

The Hired Man is set against a backdrop of English country traditions being swept away as a new century faces the gathering storm of war.

James William-Pattison stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.James William-Pattison stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.

Howard said: “I am absolutely thrilled about this revival: three brilliant regional theatres, a wonderful creative team and a chance for a new generation of theatre-goers to see this piece that Melvyn Bragg and I first put in front of an audience 35 years ago.”

Actors who are no strangers to the Queen’s Theatre stage will be featuring.

They are Lloyd Gorman (Once, Worst Wedding Ever); TJ Holmes (Love, Lies and Lust); Lucy Keirl (The Crucible); Sufia Manya (Love, Lies and Lust); Samuel Martin (Once); Tom Self (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and James William-Pattison (Jack and the Beanstalk, Once).

Jon Bonner, Oliver Hembrough, Lara Lewis and Lauryn Redding will join them.

Lauryn Redding stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.Lauryn Redding stars in Queen's Theatre production of The Hired Man in Hornchurch.

The musical is directed by the theatre’s artistic director, Douglas Rintoul with design by Jean Chan, musical director Ben Goddard, movement by Jane Gibson, lightning design by Prema Mehta and sound design by Chris Murray.

The Hired Man plays at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane from April 27 to May 18.

A sign language interpreted performance will take place on Wednesday, May 15 with an audio described performance on Saturday, May 18 at 2.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Latest from the Romford Recorder

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Campion want to end with success over Old Cooperians

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders captain Roberts full of praise for young squad as debut season ends on a high

Everyone Active Raiders face the camera after ending their debut National League Division Two season with a win at Oxford

Toolis in GB squad for Sofia event

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)

Keeley and Dobie step down from Joggers committee at AGM

Emma Bradford, Chris Thomas and Darren Radford of Havering 90 Joggers (pic: H90J)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists