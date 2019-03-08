Queen’s Theatre launches glamorous new Q Bar

Queen's Theatre's new Q Bar opened in Hornchurch on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Sarah Soliman Archant

Celebrations were in full flow at the Queen’s Theatre with the opening of a stylish new bar.

As part of the QNew Transformation Programme, the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane opened a new Q Bar at the opening of its regional premiere of David Eldridge’s In Basildon on Saturday, March 16.

Once the ribbon was cut pronouncing the bar open, drinks and conversations flowed while guests enjoyed a range of new bar snacks, including crisps, popcorn, mixed sweets, mixed olives and cheese and biscuits.

A spokeswoman from the theatre said: “QNew is an exciting programme of building improvements which will allow the theatre to make high quality theatre in developed spaces, work with more young people and community groups, offer an increasingly comfortable experience to audiences, be more open and accessible to D/deaf and disabled people, and keep the Theatre alive as a safe and environmentally friendly community hub, well into the future.”