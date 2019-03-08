Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Queen’s Theatre launches glamorous new Q Bar

PUBLISHED: 10:09 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 20 March 2019

Queen's Theatre's new Q Bar opened in Hornchurch on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Sarah Soliman

Queen's Theatre's new Q Bar opened in Hornchurch on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Sarah Soliman

Archant

Celebrations were in full flow at the Queen’s Theatre with the opening of a stylish new bar.

Queen's Theatre's new Q Bar opened in Hornchurch on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Sarah SolimanQueen's Theatre's new Q Bar opened in Hornchurch on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Sarah Soliman

As part of the QNew Transformation Programme, the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane opened a new Q Bar at the opening of its regional premiere of David Eldridge’s In Basildon on Saturday, March 16.

Once the ribbon was cut pronouncing the bar open, drinks and conversations flowed while guests enjoyed a range of new bar snacks, including crisps, popcorn, mixed sweets, mixed olives and cheese and biscuits.

A spokeswoman from the theatre said: “QNew is an exciting programme of building improvements which will allow the theatre to make high quality theatre in developed spaces, work with more young people and community groups, offer an increasingly comfortable experience to audiences, be more open and accessible to D/deaf and disabled people, and keep the Theatre alive as a safe and environmentally friendly community hub, well into the future.”

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coopers students to represent England at world championships

Coopers' Company & Coborn School will represent England at the ISF World Athletics Championships in May (pic: CCCS)

Academy star Johnson signs new contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson signs a new contract until 2022 (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Queen’s Theatre launches glamorous new Q Bar

Queen's Theatre's new Q Bar opened in Hornchurch on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Sarah Soliman

Car and van collide on A127 this morning

There has a collision this morning in Southend Arterial Road on the A127. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill shops remove knives from shelves after teenager Jodie Chesney was stabbed in park

A number of stores in Harold Hill have removed knives from their shelves after incidents in the last month.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists