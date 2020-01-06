Search

Queen's Theatre directors listed in The Stage's top 100 most influential figures in theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 06 January 2020

Artistic Director at Queen's Theatre Douglas Rintoul

Mark Sepple

Members of Hornchurch's Queen Theatre have been named in an annual league table alongside some of the most influential figures in theatre.

Executive director Mathew Russell and artistic director Douglas Rintoul from the Queen's Theatre, have both been listed as one of The Stage's top 100 most influential figures in theatre.

Under their directorship, the theatre in Billet Lane produced 14 shows in 2019 with an estimated 37per cent of audience members attending for the first time.

Douglas Rintoul said: "We're delighted to see the work of Queen's Theatre gaining national recognition after such a transformational year.

"We'd like to thank the support of the staff and board, and look forward to another successful year in 2020."

Also on the list is award-winning actor Ian McKellan and the Harry Potter producer, Sonia Friedman.

The Stage 100 reflects who the trade publication believes are the most influential people working in the theatre and performing arts industry.

To see the full list visit thestage.co.uk/features/2020/the-stage-100-theatres-most-influential-2020-analysis/.

