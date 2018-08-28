Queen’s Theatre hopes to bag a share of Tesco’s community funding Bags of Help scheme

A Hornchurch theatre is hoping to secure funds for a new community space by bidding for a significant cash boost from Tesco.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, the Bags of Help initiative, which sees grants of up to £4,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community groups.

The Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane is one of three groups shortlisted to receive the cash award which they hope will fund QNew, an exciting programme of building improvements.

If all the £1million required for QNew is raised, the theatre will be able to equip a dedicated rehearsal facility on site, dedicate a bespoke space for the theatre’s expanding range of learning and participatory work with the local community and create a special room for local and regional artists to try out new ideas.

Tom Lowe, relationships officer at the theatre, said: “It’s an exciting time for the theatre and this grant would go a long way in making the theatre much more accessible for wheelchair users, parents and children and those who enjoy our dementia and relaxed performances.

“We now need your help to make it happen. Please ask for a token and consider voting for us.”

Shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores in Havering to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

“Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers,” said Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco.

“It’s such a special scheme because it’s local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community.”

The Bags of Help project has already delivered more than £63million to more than 20,000 projects in Britain.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s national chief executive, added: “The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area.

“We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

For more information about QNew visit queens-theatre.co.uk.