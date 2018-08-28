Search

Hornchurch Tesco raises £1,500 through customers’ book donations

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 February 2019

Tesco Hornchurch collects book donations from customers and now the money they have raised from these collections is being presented to people from the Queen's Hospital charity and Hornchurch Heritage.

Archant

Staff members at Hornchurch’s Tesco were delighted to present the money they raised through their customers’ book donations to their community charities.

Mitchell’s Miracles, Avelon and Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way received £1,500 from the Tesco in Airfield Way on Wednesday, January 30.

Brenda Orton, 55, front end manager at the store, told the Recorder: “It was a lovely day. We chose [the charities] because they’re local and the project is funded by our local customers.

“Customers bring in books they’ve used and we put them on the back of our check-outs.

“Then after they’ve done their shopping they can take the books they want to read and make a small donation to our charities.”

Mitchell’s Miracles in Western Road, Romford supports the families of children affected by the cancer neuroblastoma and The Avelon Road Centre is a day service for adults with learning disabilities in Rainham.

