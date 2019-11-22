Hornchurch Tesco presents four Havering charities with funds raised from customer book donations

Shoppers at Tesco in Hornchurch have helped the store raise £1,800 for four Havering charities by donation second hand books.

Tesco in Airfield Way presented four local charities with £450 each from book donations at the store on Wednesday, November 13.

Zoe Marble, community champion at Tesco, said: "The book stall has been going for six years and has raised £42,000 since it started.

"The book stall is very popular in store and is loved by our customers, every day they take books and donate.

"Sometimes customers bring in bags full of books."

Staff members at the Tesco hope to make the charity donations a yearly event.

The money raised from the donations will go to First Step in Tangmere Crescent, Hornchurch and Tapestry, a day centre for older people with dementia.

Wanderers Haven animal sanctuary in Cranham and the Avelon Road Centr,e which provides services for teenagers with special needs, also received £450.