Search

Advanced search

Six Hornchurch teenagers shave heads to support Oesophogeal cancer charity after dad's diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 10:09 06 February 2020

Max Taylor with his friends and dad, Mark Taylor (centre). Picture: Emily Taylor

Max Taylor with his friends and dad, Mark Taylor (centre). Picture: Emily Taylor

Archant

Six Hornchurch teenagers had their heads shaved to raise £1,780 for an oesophageal cancer charity.

Max Taylor and his friends before shaving their heads to raise funds for the Oesophageal Patients Association Cancer Charity. Picture: Emily TaylorMax Taylor and his friends before shaving their heads to raise funds for the Oesophageal Patients Association Cancer Charity. Picture: Emily Taylor

Max Taylor, 18, from Hornchurch, wanted to raise awareness and funds for the Oesophageal Parents Association (OPA) Cancer Charity after his dad Mark was diagnosed with the disease.

He was joined by five of his friends; Max Wilkins, Luke Randall, Rohan Dave, Reiss Burgess and Marc Campbell, who all decided to brave the shave on Saturday, February 2.

Proud mum Emily Taylor told the Recorder: "The original target was £500 but they just smashed it really early on.

You may also want to watch:

"All our friends and family have been really generous which is lovely because it's such a small charity that they're trying to raise awareness for.

Mark is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford.

He helped shave the heads of the former Hall Mead School students.

"I was just overwhelmed," said Mark. "For 18-year-old boys to do that - I just thought it was really amazing."

Visit gofundme.com/f/x3dmp-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help.

Most Read

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcare centre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcare centre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cureton’s name speaks for itself says Hornchurch boss Stimson

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Six Hornchurch teenagers shave heads to support Oesophogeal cancer charity after dad’s diagnosis

Max Taylor with his friends and dad, Mark Taylor (centre). Picture: Emily Taylor

Romford Dogs’ new professional greyhound trainer is one of the youngest in the UK

Nathan Hunt, 25, is taking over the reins from trainer Phil Simmonds at Romford Greyhound Stadium. Picture: GBGB

Hornchurch enjoy a ‘perfect’ week as they seal wins over Enfield Town and Cheshunt

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Isthmian League: Romford 2 Witham Town 4

Romford striker Adam Morgan on the ball (Pic: George Tewkesbury)
Drive 24