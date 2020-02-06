Six Hornchurch teenagers shave heads to support Oesophogeal cancer charity after dad's diagnosis

Max Taylor with his friends and dad, Mark Taylor (centre). Picture: Emily Taylor Archant

Six Hornchurch teenagers had their heads shaved to raise £1,780 for an oesophageal cancer charity.

Max Taylor, 18, from Hornchurch, wanted to raise awareness and funds for the Oesophageal Parents Association (OPA) Cancer Charity after his dad Mark was diagnosed with the disease.

He was joined by five of his friends; Max Wilkins, Luke Randall, Rohan Dave, Reiss Burgess and Marc Campbell, who all decided to brave the shave on Saturday, February 2.

Proud mum Emily Taylor told the Recorder: "The original target was £500 but they just smashed it really early on.

"All our friends and family have been really generous which is lovely because it's such a small charity that they're trying to raise awareness for.

Mark is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford.

He helped shave the heads of the former Hall Mead School students.

"I was just overwhelmed," said Mark. "For 18-year-old boys to do that - I just thought it was really amazing."

Visit gofundme.com/f/x3dmp-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help.