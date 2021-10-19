'Feels amazing': Tandoori Lounge wins Good Food Award's Gold Seal

Published: 4:14 PM October 19, 2021

Sukh and Honey Uppal's Hornchurch restaurant Tandoori Lounge has been awarded the Good Food Award Gold Seal - Credit: Honey Uppal

A Hornchurch restaurant has been awarded the Good Food Award's Gold Seal, after winning the prestigious prize three years running.

Tandoori Lounge on Hornchurch high street has racked up a number of awards over the years, including being crowned one of Havering's Hospitality Heroes by the Recorder last month.

The Good Food Award's Gold Seal is given to award recipients for three consecutive years or more.

Husband and wife team Sukh Uppal, 41, and Honey Uppal, 40, will celebrate the restaurant's fourth anniversary in November.

Honey told the Recorder: "It feels amazing, just out of this world.

"Considering the pandemic and our opening reduced hours, I don't know how we did it.

You may also want to watch:

"Our philosophy has always been being consistent and offering the same food and service, both in the restaurant and for takeaway.

"We don't ever compromise on quality."

The Gold Seal can only be won by Good Food Award holders who have attained the award status for three consecutive years or more - Credit: Honey Uppal

Honey thanked Tandoori Lounge's customers, friends, family and team for supporting the business, and promised to bring back the restaurant's popular quiz nights.

"We lost our quizmaster Larry Foster to Covid, who was well known in the area," she said.

"We miss him dearly, he was such a lovely guy and our quiz nights were always packed out.

"People keep asking when we're starting them again, and we are rearing to go."

Previously, the restaurateur explained she had founded Tandoori Lounge after moving to the area and struggling to find local restaurants the family enjoyed.

We had to travel really far to find places that satisfied our taste buds,” Honey said.

“Sukh actually put an offer in on the empty shop without telling me, and next thing I knew, we owned a restaurant.”

Honey now runs the business day-to-day whilst IT worker Sukh works behind the scenes.

Their daughter Sarina, 11, enjoys baking and helping out in the kitchen, Honey explained, but son Simar, 13, is happier eating the final product.

The couple chose a menu that is deliberately “slightly spicier and less sweet” than many other British Indian restaurants.

“People walk in and realise that what they have been eating for their whole life isn't actually Indian food.

“We serve authentic Punjabi cuisine that we actually eat at home.”

Anyone interested in becoming Tandoori Lounge's quizmaster can contact the venue on 01708 564767.