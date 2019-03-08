Gallery

Hornchurch Summer Fayre: Community enjoys family day out with games, donkey rides and music

Florence Meadows, two, at the Hornchurch Summer Fayre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Donkey rides, princess meet and greets and free hugs were just of what was on offer at the Hornchurch Summer Fayre at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town was brought to life on Saturday, August 17, with the annual family fun event where stalls including from St John's Ambulance were set up along the high street and funfair rides, food stalls and face painting were on the green by Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane.

While children could enjoy a spot of arts and crafts - as well as the Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton - as well as the inflatables, adults were able to relax and listen to music from DJs on the day.

You may also want to watch:

Police vehicles were also on site for people to sit in and Hornchurch fire station held an open day so visitors could take a look around.

Kay Woodward, Katrina Markhan, Mark Ssempija and Tiffany Lawrence from Havering Christian fellowship offering free hugs at the Hornchurch Summer Fayre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Kay Woodward, Katrina Markhan, Mark Ssempija and Tiffany Lawrence from Havering Christian fellowship offering free hugs at the Hornchurch Summer Fayre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Chairman of the Hornchurch town centre team Tom Lowe said: "The Hornchurch town team did an excellent job of create a summer fayre for local residents to enjoy and highlight the benefits of shopping and supporting their local high street.

"Building on our first summer fayre from last year, we made it bigger with children's activities and games, donkey rides, involvement from our local police and fire department, St John's ambulance, a massively messy church and various traders promoting and selling handcrafted items.

"The mayor and local councillors were led around the town and all had an immensely fun day in the sun."