Hornchurch dance student chosen for National Youth Dance Company

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:40 PM March 25, 2021   
Boy dancing

Kian is looking forward to the socially distanced residency training session in April - government restrictions permitting. - Credit: New City College

A student from Hornchurch has been selected to join a prestigious British youth dance company.

Kian Crowley, who is studying performing and production arts at the Ardleigh Green New City College campus in Hornchurch, was one of just 21 dancers chosen to join the UK’s flagship National Youth Dance Company of England. 

He said: “I love performing for audiences as well as teaching dance, so to get this opportunity was amazing. 

“It is a passion of mine and I hope in the future to become a dance teacher and share my love for dance.”

The dancer has won medals in the London Youth Games and Havering Games, and was presented with a Jack Petchey Achievement Award last year for running dance workshops for primary school children.

College dance lecturer Jo Leahy added: “We're extremely proud of Kian getting a place in the National Youth Dance Company. 

“It's a massive achievement as competition is really tough and he is one of only eight boys selected nationally.”
 

