Dorcas Craft Group decorate St Andrew's Church with bunting for the Easter period - Credit: Jeanette Street

A Hornchurch craft group found an innovative way to raise awareness of climate change.

The St Andrew's Church community was asked to stitch, embroider and paint bunting on the theme of ecology, and pledge action to reduce their carbon footprint.

Led by Dorcas Craft Group, the flags were made from re-purposed curtain lining and then stitched together.

Some of the bunting around the church - Credit: Jeanette Street

The craft club was set up by eco-minded Marlene Wylie, wife of the vicar, to pass stitch-craft skills onto the next generation.

“Skills like embroidery, felting and dressmaking are just not taught anymore,” said group member Jeanette Street, 70.

Designs highlight the importance of bees and healthy ecosystems, and pledges include conserving energy by washing clothes at lower temperatures and cycling more.

The group is working towards its second Eco Church Award, an initiative set up by the Christian charity A Rocha UK, which promotes environmentally conscious churches across the country.

Jeanette said the service on April 24 was the first time many of the contributors saw their designs adorning the 12th-century church.

Dorcas Craft Group meets 11am to 3pm on the third Monday of the month at St Andrews Church Hall, Steward Street.