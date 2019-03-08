Search

Hornchurch single mother nominated for Women in Construction Award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 November 2019

Women in Construction Award nominee Carolann McFadyen. Picture: L&Q

Archant

A single mother from Hornchurch who is training to be an electrician has been nominated for a Women in Construction Award.

Carolann McFadyen worked all over the world in property before returning to the UK and getting a job with a high street chain to make ends meet when she became a single mother.

She came across an L&Q electrical apprenticeship programme three years ago that encouraged women to work in construction and to her surprise she discovered a career where she actually enjoys going into work every day.

She is now an apprentice electrician for L&Q at Barking Riverside and hopes more women will follow her lead and break into construction.

She said: "I've never felt intimidated or anything like that, it's a very supportive atmosphere.

"To any women who want to get into construction but think it's a man's job, I'd say don't let anything hold you back."

L&Q is a regulated not-for-profit organisation that houses around 250,000 people in 92,000 homes, primarily across London and the South East.

John Bryson, head of its academy, said: "We are delighted that Carolann has been shortlisted for this award. We are here to support anyone who wants to work in construction, regardless of their background or life circumstances, and are keen to support more women into the industry.

"Carolann's success is well deserved, and we will be cheering her on at the awards."

Carolann's son has just turned 16 and enrolled in college and his reaction to her nomination touched her the most.

She said: "He told me 'Who would have thought a single mum would end up doing what you've done?'

"I'm proof that if you put your mind to something you can make it happen, and the best part of all this is seeing that I'm inspiring him to aim high as well."

L&Q is working on building 100,000 new homes across the South East over 10 years with at least 50 per cent being affordable homes, with a target of 60pc in London.

The London Construction Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at the Novotel West London.

