Hornchurch singer lost five stone to fufil dream of performing with boy band

Jordan Smith from Hornchurch lost 5st before joining the band New Kings Order. Photo: Zack Smith Archant

A 21-year-old singer from Hornchurch lost five stone so that he could fulfil his dream of performing in a boy band.

Jordan Smith from Osborne Road, joined New Kings Order in November.

The band is known for making it to the Judges’ Houses in ITV’s X Factor in 2015.

New Kings Order reached out to Jordan after seeing him perform covers of songs on Youtube and Instagram.

For the past month, Jordan has joined Cardan Jayy, Corey Vaughn and Brad Ryan as they perform their music in schools and venues across the UK.

Jordan told the Recorder: “It was my dream to join a boy band. Everyone gets on really well, especially as we spend so much time together while touring.

“Everyone is really talented and adds their own unique element to the band.

“Right now we’re touring and we’ve been all over the UK - Leeds, Sheffield, Cambridge and Lancashire.

“It’s gone really well. We get to meet lots of different people at venues and schools. It’s a great opportunity to learn.

“Singing has always been my whole life, since way back when I was in school. I like listening to and singing soul, R&B and pop music.”

Speaking about his favourite artists that inspire him, Jordan mentioned Tina Turner, Beyonce and Luther Vandross.

“They are all passionate singers with so much talent,” he said.

“I’ve always looked up to them.”

Before he joined New Kings Order, Jordan felt that his weight was holding him back from achieving his musical dream.

He said: “Before I was in the band I used to weigh about 20 stone. I was really self conscious and I used to get picked on all the time at school.

“I just got to the stage where I thought I can’t do this any more. The weight was too much.”

It took Jordan a year and a half to lose the weight.

“You have to have a certain look. If I was bigger I don’t think as many people would like me as much,” said the 21-year-old.

“It was a pressure I felt going into the industry.”

The former pupil at Harris Academy Rainham now shares his story of perseverance and weight loss with young students at the schools he visits.

Members of New Kings Order talk to the students about mental health, online safety and cyber bullying.

Jordan said: “I used to be scared to talk to anyone about it, but now I say it’s important to speak up and speak out and don’t let anyone put you down in life.

“Kids message me daily, saying ‘you’re such an inspiration’. It’s really positive and it’s so great to hear.”

Speaking about what advice he would give to people who might be in a similar situation, Jordan said: “I’ve been there. I’ve done it and I know what it’s like - the pain and pressure.

“I was in pain daily. I would come back from the gym and my legs would be shaking from the work-out. You’ve got to stay positive and keep thinking about the end goal.

“Even now I’m still trying to keep the weight off.”

He added: “[Music] helped me get through it. I used to go to the gym and I felt that everyone was looking at me, wondering why a fat boy was on the running machine.

“I would put my earphones on and just listen to music to try and block it all out.”

Next year the band will be supporting Little Mix on their 2019 tour.

The girl band is another X Factor success story, after they won the show in 2011.

Jordan said: “The dream is to perform with incredible artists like Fifth Harmony and Little Mix.

“It would be great if a record company picks us up in the New Year.”

New Kings Order’s single Basement Party is available on iTunes.