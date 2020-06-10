Hornchurch siblings raise £200 for hospice through toy sale

Lily and Oliver Wake held a toy sale to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: SFH SFH

Two young siblings have raised more than £200 for Saint Francis Hospice by selling unwanted toys in their front garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily Wake, nine, and her seven-year-old brother Oliver set up shop outside their home in Hornchurch.

Neighbours were able to take items including toys, books and games in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

“We had toys we’d got too big for,” said Lily.

You may also want to watch:

“We decided to put them outside so people could take them and donate money.

“We wanted to help the hospice because they look after sick patients and their families.”

Oliver added: “I liked watching all the people put money in the pot.”

The family have a close connection to the hospice, in Havering-atte-Bower, as it looked after three of their relatives.

Mum Julia said of her children’s fundraising efforts: “It was lovely to see them doing something to help others.”