Hornchurch siblings raise £200 for hospice through toy sale
PUBLISHED: 12:20 10 June 2020
SFH
Two young siblings have raised more than £200 for Saint Francis Hospice by selling unwanted toys in their front garden.
Lily Wake, nine, and her seven-year-old brother Oliver set up shop outside their home in Hornchurch.
Neighbours were able to take items including toys, books and games in exchange for a donation to the hospice.
“We had toys we’d got too big for,” said Lily.
“We decided to put them outside so people could take them and donate money.
“We wanted to help the hospice because they look after sick patients and their families.”
Oliver added: “I liked watching all the people put money in the pot.”
The family have a close connection to the hospice, in Havering-atte-Bower, as it looked after three of their relatives.
Mum Julia said of her children’s fundraising efforts: “It was lovely to see them doing something to help others.”
