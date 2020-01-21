Hornchurch's Scargill Junior School celebrates first Ofsted rating since joining academy trust

The Hornchurch school was delighted with the Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Scargill Junior School

A Hornchurch junior school was delighted to receive recognition from Ofsted inspectors on how enthusiastic pupils were to learn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scargill Junior School in Mungo Park Road was rated Good by Ofsted following a two day inspection in December.

This was the first time the education watchdog had visited the primary school since it joined the Hornchurch Academy Trust in September 2017.

Inspectors wrote in the report that pupils wanted to come to school because they found learning fun.

"Pupils are proud to be house captains, school councillors, eco-warriors and playground buddies," said the inspectors.

"Pupils have lots of opportunities to take on extra responsibilities.

"These responsibilities help to build their confidence."

Headteacher Helen Graham said: "We are thrilled and very proud of our first Ofsted inspection report.

"It is a very positive reflection of the school and the education that children receive.

You may also want to watch:

"It also points towards a bright and exciting future for Scargill Junior School."

The school was also praised for its pupils having a good understanding of bullying and specifically online bullying.

Inspectors said in the report: "Pupils have strong relationships with adults.

"They said that on the rare occasions [bullying] happens, or if pupils are unkind to one another, adults sort it out quickly."

The Rainham school has a playground buddy system where Years 5 and 6 students support younger learners when they are feeling upset or worried during lunchtime.

In order to improve the primary school was advised to ensure that not only the curriculums for history, geography and art were well developed, but that this is also the case in science, design and technology and music.

Inspectors also noted that a small number of pupils were not able to decode words accurately or quickly enough.

"Leaders need to ensure that further training is provided to improve staff teaching of phonics for all pupils," said the inspectors.

"Most pupils achieve well in reading by the end of Year 6."

The chief executive of the Hornchurch Academy Trust, Christopher Hobson, added: "The trust thanks all the staff of the school in ensuring this highly deserved outcome."