Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch's Scargill Junior School celebrates first Ofsted rating since joining academy trust

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 January 2020

The Hornchurch school was delighted with the Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Scargill Junior School

The Hornchurch school was delighted with the Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Scargill Junior School

A Hornchurch junior school was delighted to receive recognition from Ofsted inspectors on how enthusiastic pupils were to learn.

Scargill Junior School in Mungo Park Road was rated Good by Ofsted following a two day inspection in December.

This was the first time the education watchdog had visited the primary school since it joined the Hornchurch Academy Trust in September 2017.

Inspectors wrote in the report that pupils wanted to come to school because they found learning fun.

"Pupils are proud to be house captains, school councillors, eco-warriors and playground buddies," said the inspectors.

"Pupils have lots of opportunities to take on extra responsibilities.

"These responsibilities help to build their confidence."

Headteacher Helen Graham said: "We are thrilled and very proud of our first Ofsted inspection report.

"It is a very positive reflection of the school and the education that children receive.

You may also want to watch:

"It also points towards a bright and exciting future for Scargill Junior School."

The school was also praised for its pupils having a good understanding of bullying and specifically online bullying.

Inspectors said in the report: "Pupils have strong relationships with adults.

"They said that on the rare occasions [bullying] happens, or if pupils are unkind to one another, adults sort it out quickly."

The Rainham school has a playground buddy system where Years 5 and 6 students support younger learners when they are feeling upset or worried during lunchtime.

In order to improve the primary school was advised to ensure that not only the curriculums for history, geography and art were well developed, but that this is also the case in science, design and technology and music.

Inspectors also noted that a small number of pupils were not able to decode words accurately or quickly enough.

"Leaders need to ensure that further training is provided to improve staff teaching of phonics for all pupils," said the inspectors.

"Most pupils achieve well in reading by the end of Year 6."

The chief executive of the Hornchurch Academy Trust, Christopher Hobson, added: "The trust thanks all the staff of the school in ensuring this highly deserved outcome."

Most Read

‘It’s completely ruined my life’: Elm Park man tells of how pothole fall lost him his livelihood

Nicholas Hall shows the pothole outside his house that left him in crutches. Picture: Nicholas Hall

Romford council tenants donate furniture to help residents in need

Romford council tenants donated old furniture to people with financial struggles in Havering. Picture: Havering Council

South Street closed last night after a fight left man with facial injuries

South Street Romford

Rainham model railway enthusiast has ‘iconic life moment’ as Hornby creates his steampunk designs

Laurie Calvert's first Executor design made in 2012. Picture: Laurie Calvert

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Most Read

‘It’s completely ruined my life’: Elm Park man tells of how pothole fall lost him his livelihood

Nicholas Hall shows the pothole outside his house that left him in crutches. Picture: Nicholas Hall

Romford council tenants donate furniture to help residents in need

Romford council tenants donated old furniture to people with financial struggles in Havering. Picture: Havering Council

South Street closed last night after a fight left man with facial injuries

South Street Romford

Rainham model railway enthusiast has ‘iconic life moment’ as Hornby creates his steampunk designs

Laurie Calvert's first Executor design made in 2012. Picture: Laurie Calvert

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Westley revealed as new Essex captain

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Ten Doeschate steps down as Essex captain

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Silence is not golden for West Ham as they fail to excite against Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Athletics: Harold Wood members accept challenges

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Benfleet 15

Hornchurch’s Scargill Junior School celebrates first Ofsted rating since joining academy trust

The Hornchurch school was delighted with the Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Scargill Junior School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists