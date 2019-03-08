Hornchurch salon scoops prestigious title at London Hair and Beauty Awards

Kerry Larcher, owner of The Vanilla Room with members of her team after winning the title of the East London Salon of the Year. Archant

A Hornchurch salon was recognised for its efforts in recruiting aspiring local hairdressers at a prestigious awards event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vanilla Room in the High Street was awarded the title of East London Hair Salon of the Year 2019 at the London Hair & Beauty Awards in Kensington on Sunday, October 27.

Earlier this year the salon unveiled an extensive refurbishment and has worked hard to invest in training its staff to high professional standards.

You may also want to watch:

Kerry Larcher, owner of The Vanilla Room, said: "As a Hornchurch salon, to be judged against top London salons, and be awarded the title of East London Salon of the Year is an incredible achievement.

"It means the world to me, and my team of hairdressers to be helping fly the flag for the London Borough of Havering.

"We invest heavily into our team here at the salon, professional colour, technical cutting, customer service and homecare.

"It's wonderful for that to be recognised."