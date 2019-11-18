Search

Hornchurch's The Fatling in the running for national award for its charity work

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2019

The Fatling in Hornchurch is in the running for a national charity award. Picture: Stonegate

Archant

A popular Hornchurch pub has found itself chosen as one of just eight pubs across the country in the running for a prestigious national award recognise the charitable work our drinking dens do.

Football fans at The Fatling. Picture: The FatlingFootball fans at The Fatling. Picture: The Fatling

The Fatling in Hornchurch High Street has been selected as one of eight finalists in the Charity Pub of the Year Awards 2019, run by PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG) and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

The competition, now in its second year, seeks to recognise those pubs which go the extra mile in their support of charities and good causes.

This year's contest attracted close to 100 entries from pubs across the country, with an extremely high standard that gave judges a near-impossible task in whittling the field down to just eight finalists.

As a community pub, The Fatling has established itself as a key hub, not only for traders, businesses and local government, but also as a magnet for those that live in the surrounding areas.

This strong support base has enabled The Fatling's team to offer a broad range of fundraising activity for charities, including: Cancer Research, Help for Heroes, Little Princess,the British Legion, First Step, St Francis Hospice, Benhurst Primary School, Harrow Lodge Primary School and many other local causes.

Last year, members of the bar team ran the London Marathon as well as organising several events, including a quiz, a dinner dance and a car boot sale, raising a staggering £15,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Sandy Castle, who has been general manager of The Fatling for more than 12 years, said: "This is fantastic news, I am delighted to be shortlisted for Charity Pub of the Year.

"This achievement is down to my team.

"I am extremely proud of how they always aim to go the extra mile with genuine acts of kindness and understanding.

"We have worked really hard to make the Fatling a community space, supporting local and national charities, often because one of our customers has asked us to help raise money for a cause they are passionate about.

"We try and provide something for everyone, and we are really pleased that we have been recognised in this way."

