Queen's Theatre reveals exciting autumn season including play from Poldark actor

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 April 2019

Queen's Theatre is reviving the modern classical play, The Beauty Queen of Leanne by Martin McDonagh this autumn. Picture: Queen's Theatre

Queen's Theatre is reviving the modern classical play, The Beauty Queen of Leanne by Martin McDonagh this autumn. Picture: Queen's Theatre

Archant

The revival of two major modern classics and a play written by a Romford-born actor from BBC hit Poldark are some of the treats that the Queen’s Theatre has planned for its autumn season.

Romford born actor and playwright Luke Norris, will have his play So Here We Are shown at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch this autumn. Picture: Queen's TheatreRomford born actor and playwright Luke Norris, will have his play So Here We Are shown at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch this autumn. Picture: Queen's Theatre

The theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch, opens its autumn season with Essex Girls and Boys, comprising of two fresh pieces of new writing by award-winning local playwrights as part of the theatre's Essex on Stage programme.

The world premiere of Stiletto Beach, a sharply observed authentic new play by Sadie Hasler plays from September 4 to 28.

Supported by Arts Council England, Stiletto Beach offers a funny, heart-warming look at what it really means to be an Essex girl.

Luke Norris, best known for playing Dr Dwight Enys in BBC One's Poldark, will have his Bruntwood prize-winning play, So Here We Are, shown from September 7 to 28.

Sadie Hasler's new play Stiletto Beach is coming to the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch. Picture: Queen's TheatreSadie Hasler's new play Stiletto Beach is coming to the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch. Picture: Queen's Theatre

The Romford-born actor's play is a funny and moving piece about Essex boys and their hopes, dreams and frustrations.

Luke said: “Having seen this play on the road at the High Tide festival in Aldeburgh, and the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, I'm delighted that it's now returning home to Essex.

“The Queen's Theatre is the first Theatre I ever went to as a kid, and to be back with a play of my own, set 10-minutes up the road, is really special.

“The dedication in the play-text reads: 'For the boys back home', so with any luck they'll come and see it. I hope they enjoy it. And I hope you do too.”

From October 30 to November 16, the Queen's Theatre is co-producing the Tony Award-winning black comedy thriller The Beauty Queen of Leenane with Hull Truck Theatre.

This hauntingly beautiful and blisteringly funny production is by Martin McDonagh, the writer of the Golden Globe and Oscar winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges.

The production opens at the Hull Truck Theatre from October 3 to 26.

Another co-production will see Queen's Theatre and Derby Theatre join forces to revive Richard Bean's hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors.

The actor-musician version of the play transfers to Hornchurch from October 2 - 19.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk.

